Jane Foster’s Thor costume revealed in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Since it became known that Jane Foster would become Thor, fans and followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been waiting. It was no longer just that, unlike Iron Man and Captain America, the tale of the God of Thunder continued with a fourth film. It was also surprising that Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, he would assume the mantle of Thor and raise the hammer.

That became known during Comic-Con 2019. The current character, played by Chris Hemsworth, would yield its role within the franchise to Jane foster to join forces in the fight. However, since that announcement with the film’s director, Taika waititi, handing the hammer to Natalie Portmand, little else has been known.

To recreate what it might look like Mighty thor He rummaged through the different comics and the fans made various drawings and animations. But, since Marvel and Disney production, the outfit has been reserved. This has been so, perhaps, until now.

The shirt that could give clues about Mighty Thor

The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in updated armor AND the first look at Jane’s Mighty Thor armor in Thor: Love and Thunder pic.twitter.com/TtySGDpuar – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 15, 2021

Through Thor: Love and Thunder News, a Twitter account specializing in information about one of the upcoming Marvel movies, some photos of the garments given to the team that worked on the film’s production were disseminated, according to CBR. On one of the shirts, they appear —from left to right— Mighty Thor, Thor and Valkyria.

The two female characters are ahead of the protagonist, who seems to be distancing himself. Perhaps it could be a symbolic wink about handing over roles and responsibilities. In fact, in Avengers: Endgame, some of this occurs when the son of Odin asks Valkyria to guide his people.

Mighty Thor appears in his armor and holding the hammer with his right hand. Valkyria’s armor also appears to be different from those previously worn. For his part, Thor retains the Stormbreaker, the weapon that accompanies him from Avengers: Infinity War.

At the moment, there is no confirmation from Marvel or Disney. Remember that the first time Jane Foster lifts the hammer is in Original Sin. Thor: The Tenth Realm (2014). During that comics, Thor loses the ability to do so. The only one who hadn’t tried to lift it was Jane Foster. He did it successfully.

From that moment, in said comic, she becomes the Goddess of Thunder and Thor begins to refer to himself as Odinson, yielding the title to Jane Foster. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2022.

Read this too …