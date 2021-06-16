Jane Foster’s look as Thor in Love and Thunder revealed

As in the comics, Jane Foster will receive the mantle of Thor. A merchandise showed how Natalie Portman will look with the armor A complete tribute faithful to the comics!

There is still almost a year for Thor: Love and Thunder reaches the cinemas, but more and more data is collected around the story, which, apparently, will be the last. As it became known, Marvel is not preparing any more stories, for now, of the god of thunder.

Therefore, the company hopes to throw the house out the window and place all the imagined potential in this film. This is why it was known that Jane foster, the main love interest of the protagonist, will wear the costume of the Norse deity in the feature film.

This already happened in the comics, since after losing the ability to wield the Mjolinir (magic hammer), Foster receives the ability to get hold of the mythical weapon, in addition to saving his life with it. The human was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer when she inherited the powers.

After what happened, Foster begins to wear an outfit very similar to that of Odinson, shiny breastplate, cape and a winged helmet. This visual could very faithfully make it to the big screen.

According to an information portal in Twitter, a merchandise revealed what Thor, his partner, Jane, and Valkyrie.

The look of the latter, as well as the first, does not surprise so much, since both were recently seen in various titles of the franchise, but the terrestrial scientist had no appearance in the UCM from the Thor, a dark world. While he had a cameo in Endgame, their participation was not relevant or totally recent.

This is why the appearance of Natalie Portman for this new project it was a mystery until some images of the set were revealed.

Natalie Portman in the Thor: Love and Thunder filming

However, these products leaked in the tweet showed that it will look more like comics than thought.