Jane Foster will be essential for Marvel with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thor will be a woman with Jane Foster. Or at least, that seems to be the strongest point of Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder plot. The new film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is will premiere on May 6, 2022 And along with the sequel to Doctor Strange it has aroused considerable anticipation.

It is about the return of Natalie Portman to her role as Jane foster with considerable risk to the franchise. More now that Marvel is in full transformation with the arrival of new faces.

For now, very little is known about the plot of Thor’s novelty. But if you’re wondering how Foster came to hold the Mjolnir in the comic, we’ll tell you in these key facts. Especially when the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to reclaim a character it had put aside some time ago.

Jane Foster and Thor: A Complicated Story

Jane Foster began her journey through the Marvel comic universe as Thor’s partner. Her first appearance was in 1962 in Journey into Mystery # 84 as a nurse to Dr. Donald blake. At that time, the story told that Thor was Blake himself in a kind of unfolding of the most human personality of the superhero.

Foster, in all that framework, loved Dr. Blake on the one hand and Thor on the other, without suspecting that they were the same person. The intention of this singular love triangle was to humanize the god of thunder through human feeling. And so much was the interest in doing it, that Jane Foster became the common thread between both versions of the hero.

The character went through a series of vicissitudes and tragedies until Thor took her to Asgard and granted her immortality. However, the feat did not last long. Odin stripped her of all powers and sent her back to earth with no memory of her odyssey.

But that was not the end point for Jane Foster, who although she was a secondary character again, remained part of the context of Thor. Little by little, the character regained visibility and by 2007, during the events of Civil War, he became of considerable importance.

In the comic written by Mark Millar and drawn by Steve McNiven, Jane sided with Captain America and teamed up to help the Secret Avengers. On the other hand, Thor appointed Jane as Midgard’s representative in the Congress of Worlds.

Jane Foster and her complicated relationship with the Mjolnir

In Thor Vol. 4 # 1, the God of Thunder lost his ability to wield the hammer after a series of events. After this, Jane ended up being worthy of that right. In reality, more than a plot coincidence, it was a way of posing the power of Mjolnir as a symbol of nobility.

Of course, it always had been. But during the events narrated in Thor Vol. 4 # 1, holding the hammer includes gaining the power of the God of Thunder. Oddly enough, the first version of Thor, which included the strange duality with his human counterpart, now seemed to have an explanation. By the end of the story, the inscription on the hammer makes it clear that it is more than just a vehicle of power. “Whoever holds this hammer, if worthy, will possess the power of … Thor,” can be read around the Mjolnir. Which, of course, changes radically the way to understand the character.

This caveat is interesting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far the Mjolnir has passed out of hand, and was even worn by Captain America in Avengers: Endgame. More intriguing still, during Thor: Ragnarok, Odin makes it clear that the hammer is the vehicle through which the character’s power manifests. This being the case, it is clear that the hammer is a symbol, but not the means of power. How will Marvel correct this problem?

Most likely it will be clear that Mjolnir may, in fact, be a vehicle for anyone’s power. Which could also explain the way Captain America used it.

Jane Foster, a hammer and power

If in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster disappeared from the scene, in the comic she is still a powerful character. For that reason, the big question from fans is how the script will solve the problem of Jane now worthy of lifting the Mjolnir. The solution could be in the comic, and of course relate the entire plot of the Thor trilogy with something more complicated.

If you remember, the last time we saw Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was during the events of the movie Thor: The Dark World. Later, Thor made it clear that his relationship with Jane had ended, although he did not specify the reason.

Now if we stick to the comic, we know a thing or two: Jane Foster ends sick with breast cancer and undergoes harsh treatment. All of that before the Thanos genocide. Could this be a way to continue the realistic and mature tone of Marvel’s phase 4 with Thor: Love and Thunder?

A new hero in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

In the comic, when Jane Foster raised Mjolnir as Lady Thor she acquired all of Thor’s superhero powers. Through the hammer he had the power of flight and interdimensional transport. Isn’t it curious that a good part of the plots of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are based on transfers between dimensions and universes? Could Jane Foster be the ideal character to replace Thor, now apparently in full adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy?

The comic has an answer for that too. In the plot, Thor ends up renouncing his name and powers for the benefit of Lady thor. So it is likely that the movie Thor: Love and Thunder is a suitable adaptation for the narrative thread to tell this fact. Especially because Thor resigned during the final scenes of Avengers: Endgame to his status as King of New Asgard. That being the case and with Valkyrie at the helm, Lady Thor is likely to coincide with the comic at this point.

