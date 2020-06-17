The actress Jane Fonda is the new ambassador for the new Gucci collection designed with natural and sustainable materials.

The actress, producer and activist was arrested at the end of last year on several occasions on the steps of the Capitol, in Washington (USA), while participating in a protest against the climate crisis, a defense in which she is very involved, of Hence, your image has added value in this campaign.

The « Off The Grid » collection, designed by Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director, uses recycled, organic, natural and sustainable materials, including econyl, a regenerated nylon made from waste materials and pre and post-consumer waste.

On his social networks Michele has pointed out that « the collection is designed for those concerned about its impact on the environment » and makes it clear that this is a clear initiative to establish the commitment of the Italian firm in favor of « circular production ».

The actress comments on Instagram that « the climate crisis is the topic of our time » and asks society to « demand » their governments to « invest in clean energy infrastructure. »

« Global economists agree that it is the best investment we can make, both in terms of climate benefits and having the greatest effect during these times of pandemic when so many jobs are needed, » says the actress.

At 82 years old, Jane Fonda poses with a serious gesture, white hair and a set of pants and jacket in crude tones. A style that complements with a large yellow bag, to match her trainers. The campaign, of which it is not the only protagonist, presents a group of city dwellers who have established their residence in a rustic cabin built in a tree in the middle of a gigantic modern metropolis.

The actress, daughter of the great actor Henry Fonda and that in her early years in cinema she was an erotic symbol after marrying the French filmmaker Roger Vadim, she has a long history as an activist in defense of various causes including her message against the Vietnam War, a time when came to pay a visit to Hanoi.

The actress of classics like « Klute » or « The Human Pack » now focuses on the environment and its protection with all its energies.

« There is still time if we move quickly and ambitiously to avoid the worst consequences starting with the transition now from fossil fuels to clean and renewable energy, » the actress said during the protests last October.