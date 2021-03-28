Jane Fonda is not interested in sex and if anything, only with someone younger

However, she is not sure that she will be able to be intimate again, even if it is someone younger. Fonda acknowledged that she has a problem with bullying. “It’s not them, it’s me. If someone were to cross my path and say, ‘Come on, Fonda, dare yourself,’ I would run away scared. Before, I was always attracted to men who would never have done something like that, ”she said.

The activist had three marriages. From 1991 to 2001 she was married to Ted turner, from 1973 to 1990 with Tom hayden and from 1965 to 1973 with Roger vadim. The actress shares a daughter with her first husband and a son with her second.