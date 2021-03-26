Jane Fonda gives up sex (unless it is a young man)

On the other hand, the actress said that even if she found someone who met all those requirements, it is most likely that she would not really give it a chance due to her problems with intimacy.

Jane Fonda was married to the French film director Roger Vadim (from 1965 to 1973); activist Tom Hayden (from 1973 to 1990) and media mogul Ted Turner (from 1991 to 2001).

(Instagram / Jane Fonda.)

