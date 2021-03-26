Jane Fonda gives up sex (unless it is a young man)

Leave a CommentJane Fonda gives up sex (unless it is a young man)Entertainment

On the other hand, the actress said that even if she found someone who met all those requirements, it is most likely that she would not really give it a chance due to her problems with intimacy.

Jane Fonda was married to the French film director Roger Vadim (from 1965 to 1973); activist Tom Hayden (from 1973 to 1990) and media mogul Ted Turner (from 1991 to 2001).
(Instagram / Jane Fonda.)

“It’s not them, it’s me. If someone crossed my path and said to me: ‘Come on, Fonda, dare yourself’, I would run away scared. Before I was always attracted to men who had never done something like that,” admitted the actress , who was married to the French film director Roger Vadim (from 1965 to 1973); activist Tom Hayden (from 1973 to 1990) and media mogul Ted Turner (from 1991 to 2001).