Janderson debuted for Corinthians in a duel against Chapecoense, for the Brasileirão

This Friday, young striker Janderson celebrates a year since he debuted with the professional team of Corinthians. The 21-year-old made his first match with the white shirt on May 1, 2019, entering the second half of the 1-0 victory over Chapecoense, at Brazilian championship, at the Itaquera Arena.

“Very happy with one year of my debut, I remember it as if it were today when I entered the field for the first time by the Corinthians professional. Professor Carille gave me this opportunity, trusted my potential and related me to the game against Chape, and

in the second half, he asked me to enter. Everything came into my head, the moments when I dedicated myself so much in training and I hoped that day would come … I felt the heat of that wonderful crowd, supporting the 90 minutes. That day will be remembered “, declared the striker.

Janderson arrived at Corinthians in 2018 to play in the youth teams, on loan from Joinville. In his first season in the main team, he was one of the positive highlights of Timão, with 23 games played, 2 goals scored and one assist.

This year, however, the striker has been oscillating between good and bad performances, as is common for newly promoted players. One of his good moments of the season was the goal against Santos, in a classic that ended with Corinthians victory by 2 to 0, although he was sent off shortly after for celebrating with the fans.

“Scoring in the classic was very special for me, professor Tiago believes in my football, he scored me as a starter and I was able to score my first goal in a classic. He’s been giving me the chances I needed this year and I’m sure that after this stoppage, we’ll come back better “, completed Janderson, who has nine matches, a goal and two assists in 2020.

Sports Gazette





