Exactly one year ago Janderson was making his first match for the Corinthians professional. The 21-year-old striker debuted against Chapecoense, for the Brasileirão-2019, when he entered during the second half of the duel won by 1 to 0. Since then the young man, who came up from the Corinthians base after passing through the Fragata de Pelotas and Joinville , consolidated in the main team and integrates the cast of the coach Tiago Nunes.

Janderson debuted against Chapecoense, in Brasileirão-2019 (Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr./Ag. Corinthians)

Janderson, via the press office, spoke about the day of his debut and recalled the chance that Fábio Carille, Corinthians coach at the time, gave him to enter the field at that time. According to the player, all his dedication since childhood was rewarded, especially when feeling the heat of the fans.

– Very happy with a year of my debut, I remember it as if it were today when I entered the field for the first time by the Corinthians professional. Professor Carille gave me this opportunity, trusted my potential and connected me to the game against Chape. In the second half he asked me to enter. Everything came into my head, the moments when I dedicated myself so much in training and how much I waited for that day to come. I felt the warmth of that wonderful crowd, supporting me for 90 minutes. That day will be marked in memory – he said. Although he continued to work at the base after his debut, he was also listed by the professional. In September, he entered the field against Atlético-MG and consolidated himself in the squad. His first match for an international competition was in the Copa Sudamericana, against Independiente Del Valle-EQU. His first goal, however, came in the Brazilian Championship, in a 2-2 tie with Goiás. The striker ended his first season with 23 games, two goals and an assist.

In 2020, already under the command of Tiago Nunes, Janderson remained in the squad and returned to swing the nets, this time in the classic against Santos, in Corinthians victory by 2 to 0. So far the youngster has 34 official matches with the shirt alvinegra. He recalled the importance of recording a goal against the rival and bet that the team will return better.

– Scoring in the classic was very special for me, Professor Tiago believes in my football, he chose me as a starter and I was able to score my first goal in a classic. He has been giving me the chances I needed this year and I am sure that after this stoppage, we will come back better – he concluded.

Janderson started his career in the grassroots categories at Fragata de Pelotas (now extinct), and then moved to Joinville, where he debuted for the professional team in 2017 and then went down to play for the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, in which he was one of team highlights.

The striker was one of those chosen to join the professional squad in the Serie C in June 2018. The striker had already drawn the attention of Corinthians during the Cup, but he only arrived at the club on loan in August.

It did not take long for the striker to establish himself as the starter of the under-20 team and with that, he was one of the 25 alvinegros representatives chosen to compete in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup of 2019. There were 24 matches played in 2018 and Janderson was already adapted.

In 2019 he played in 18 games and became the protagonist with four goals for the Brasileirão, in addition to having given five assists. The striker had his signing requested by the then coach Fábio Carille, who decided to promote him definitively to the professional squad after Paulistão-2019.

