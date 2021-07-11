Jana Gutiérrez, former Club América, revealed why she signed for Tigres UANL

Jana Gutiérrez, former of the America club, revealed the reasons that led her to make the decision to sign for the Tigres de la UNAL ahead of the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil.

In an interview with the newspaper AS México, Jana Gutiérrez assured that she believes that in the future she will grow more with Tigres than with Club América itself, and that in the future, it will help her a lot in her professional career.

Read also: Club América: Salvador Reyes’s message after his goal against Club Tigres

“What motivated me to make this decision was because I saw the future, I thought and made the decision that here I was going to grow more,” he said.

Jana Gutiérrez played 79 games with the Club América Femenil shirt where she won the 2018 Apertura title of the Liga MX.

Jana comes to join the UANL Tigres women’s team, because in addition to being one of the jewels of women’s football as she is considered ‘captain’ of national teams, the former Club América will count for the minors’ quota.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content