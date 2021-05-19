Jan Oblak’s other ‘League’

05/19/2021 at 11:00 PM CEST

Seven years after his arrival at Atlético de Madrid, Jan Oblak is one step away from your first League and his fifth Zamora, making history under the rojiblancos.

One of the best goalkeepers in the world, Jan Oblak, is about to reach its first Santander League, eleventh of the Atlético de Madrid just seven years after the last one before the arrival of the Slovenian meta. However, and despite such a transcendent moment for him if the mattresses do not fail in Valladolid, Oblak his is also played another ‘League’, no less important as that of the fifth Zamora.

A whole historical record such as reaching the top of the ranking of the least beaten goalkeeper in the League season by season to the Catalans Antoni ramallets (1952, 56, 57, 59 and 60) and Victor Valdes (2005 and 09-12).

Jan Oblak has so far his poker under the sticks (2016-19) of the league tournament and only yielded in his first two years to the then Blaugrana Claudio Bravo (2015) and Atlético, first, and currently Madridista, Thibaut Courtois (2014 and 20).

RIVAL COURTOIS

The Belgian is precisely the great rival this season again of the Slovenian. Oblak has conceded 24 goals in 37 league games, 18 of them with a clean sheet, while Courtois has suffered 27. The distance, however, may be sufficient if one takes into account that Atlético have never scored more than two goals in a single game so far in the domestic championship. The third goalkeeper in the fight for him Zamora it is Bono, from Sevilla, with 28 goals in 33 games.

“I am proud to be from Atleti and throughout its history there has always been suffering. No title has been won easy and the Valladolid game will be very hard and difficult, because we fight for the League and they fight for not relegation, so it will be a final for both of us& rdquor ;.

A statement of intent for Oblak before the decisive duel on Saturday, ready to assert his spectacular average of 0.65 goals conceded per game, both for the title and for his own ‘League’ of the Zamora, about to make history and with a long way to go, to its 28 years.

Valued at 90 million euros, far above the 16 what did it cost to Athletic makes seven years coming from Benfica, and with a contract until 2023, Jan Oblak seems thrown without stopping towards his first league official, after a Europa League and two Super Cups, and his fifth Zamora in Pucela.