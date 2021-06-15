Jan-Lennard Struff, the “giant killer” the top want to avoid

Jan-Lennard Struff turned 31 years ago. When before it seemed that it was the last steps of his career, today it is a new stage of maturity in which many tennis players exploit all their virtues. And in that group of players can be located the German, who beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6) and 6-3 in the first round of Halle ATP 500. “It’s the best win of my career and being able to do it at home is extremely special, “he said after the game, according to words collected by the ATP. He added: “I didn’t know how to play him because last time he beat me 6-2 and 6-1 and it was really tough. It’s better to play against him on grass than on hard courts.”

Indeed, Struff, 1.93 meters tall and just over 90 kilos, It is considered within the environment as the “giant killer“Why? Basically, it all comes down to the amount of good results or the difficulties that he managed to pose to the best players in the world. In fact, his name makes noise in the elite and, mainly, in the Grand Slam given that is not usually pre-classified and, in that sense, it becomes a problem for more than one. So much so that it comes from beating the Russian in his debut in Halle and Andrey Rublev in the first round of Roland Garros, where he reached the fourth instance of the contest (he fell in front of Diego Schwartzman).

His best position in the ranking was 29th in August 2020 after the return of tennis after confinement by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, it is surprising that he has not been able to win a title in his entire career and that his best result is an ATP 250 final (Munich 2021 – loss to Alexander Zverev). At the same time, he has a positive balance in Masters 1000 (32/31) and against the top 10 he reached 10 victories in 36 games.

SOME OF ITS VICTIMS

If the period is taken into account 2018 – 2021, Struff had resounding wins against several top30s such as Borna Coric, Denis Shapovalov (4), Andrey Rublev (2), Milos Raonic (2), David Goffin, Alex De Miñaur, Roberto Bautista Agut, Felix Auger Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Karen Khachanov , Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Laslo Djere, Lucas Pouille, Marin Cilic (2), Alexander Zverev, Pablo Carreño Busta, Fabio Fognini and Tomas Berdych. Above, he harvested them on different surfaces and in various competitions so it was not a simple streak. Without a doubt, he is one of the tennis players that the top players want to see on the other side of the table.