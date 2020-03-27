Jan-Lennard Struff has always been considered the type of player capable of giving an occasional scare … and little else. At 29, the German tennis player is in his physical and personal maturity, but it always seems that his tennis falls within the profile of those hit and miss players: as dangerous as unstable, as lethal as irregular. And they are labels that he has been trying to remove for most of his career.

However, his progression in the ranking is one of those slow but safe promotions, worthy of a true worker, a circuit worker. For a guy who entered the top-100 only 4 years ago (that is, already entered the 25 years), patience it is one of the main virtues. Struff attests to that in his last interview with the ATP, but it’s not his only virtue: for him, the ambition It is what has led him to be where he is, just 4 places from once and for all entering the top-30: “Whenever I go to a tournament or prepare for a season, I set myself goals, goals. I think living a life without goals is boring. You may not always reach them, but you can work to achieve them. If you put barriers on you are not true to yourself. I know where I want to go, what I want to do and that’s why I put a lot of pressure on myself sometimes. ”

Those objectives and goals are not achieved without a good team behind. That Struff has become a recognizable player on the circuit is also a credit to his coach, the former tennis player Carsten Arriens, with whom Jan-Lennard started working in 2015 and to whom he owes a lot. “When I started working with him in 2015, I improved as a person and my game grew. I would love to have made it to the top-100 earlier, but I’m not one of those talented players, I have had to work much harder for it. Getting close to the net, my transition game, my serve and my physical condition are some of the factors that helped me enter the top-100. Defeating my first top-10 (Wawrinka in Paris-Bercy 2016) also gave me a lot of confidence. Sometimes you’re close to winning them, and when you get there it’s an amazing feeling. “

So, cementing his ascension in good tournaments at Challengers level and some great victories at ATP level, Struff reached the elite of the circuit and to stay. Being number 34 in the world, however, he has never reached the final of any ATP tournament, one of the main challenges that he and Carsten have to face. Arriens does not hesitate to praise the figure of Struff, the pupil that everyone would like to have: “Before, he just kept on asking nothing. Now he says,” Why do we do this exercise this way and not that way? It should be like this. “When it’s clear to him, he plays that way. If he loses his game plan for two games, at some point he comes back to it,” says Arriens.

That is one of the keys, too, why Struff pokes his head in the privileged positions: having ordered his ideas and not being an unpredictable player on the track. Now the German is clear: he must shorten the points, get closer to the net and avoid being moved along the length and width of the bottom of the track. All this has helped him in his development, but there is a goal that he has not yet met: step on the top-30. He was on point last year: it would have been enough to defeat Kukushkin at Wimbledon. It did not happen. “Tennis is a sport in which you lose almost every week, and you have to accept that you can play very well and still lose. It is very hard to maintain confidence and concentration. Last year was my best year, but I like it set myself ambitious goals. The worst thing that exists is to set the bar very low, reach it and think that everything is fine. I started later than others and was not good enough at first, so I have gone step by step, always working hard. I think my ground shots are getting stronger, I am improving my serve, I know I have to keep going like this but I am very happy with everything. “

The coronavirus has brought to a halt the progression of someone who, by tennis, may perfectly tackle the top-20 soon. But Jan-Lennard is clear about it … and his ambition knows no bounds.

