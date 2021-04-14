Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira confirmed for UFC 266

Glover Teixeira’s long-awaited opportunity already has a new date defined. The Brazilian will face the light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 266.

The match was confirmed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto the morning of this Wednesday.

Blachowicz, will make his second title defense. The light heavyweight was crowned champion by knocking out Dominick reyes on UFC 253. In his first defense of the belt, he beat and ended with the undefeated of Israel Adesanya after beating him by unanimous decision in UFC 259.

In a great phase of his career, Glover he’s on a five-game win streak. In his last fight, he subjected Thiago Santos in the main fight of UFC On ESPN 17. He is currently number one in the division ranking. His last defeat was in front Corey Anderson, on 2018.

The Brazilian will have his second chance to be crowned light heavyweight champion. On 2014, Glover faced Jon jones and lost by unanimous decision in UFC 172.

UFC 266 It will be held on September 4 in a place to be defined.