Jan Blachowicz stops Jiri Prochazka’s plans and tells him that he has to face another rival before he has a chance for the belt

Jiri Prochazka’s great phase is not enough to convince Jan Blachowicz. The current light heavyweight champion of UFC, the Pole believes that the Czech needs one more victory before a chance for the belt.

In an interview with James lynch, the reigning champion suggested a new rival for the division’s promise.

“I think I will beat Glover and defend my belt. After that, maybe they will give me Jiri. I think he needs to make one more fight, against Rakic, there, we will know who will be the next challenger to the belt ”, he claimed Jan.

Part of UFC since last year, Jiri He is in third position in the light heavyweight ranking after two fights. In his debut, the Czech knocked out Volkan oezdemir on UFC 251.

In your next fight, Prochazka faced the former challenger to the belt, Dominick Reyes. Where he gave another show. In the second round, he beat him with a brutal knockout, extending his streak to 12 wins.

After beating Reyes, Jiri He even indicated that the reserve fighter of the fight between Jan Blachowicz Y Glover teixeira, confirmed for UFC 266. Then he could have his shot at the belt, in the event of a last-minute loss to the champion or challenger.

