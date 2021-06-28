Jan Blachowicz gives his prediction on Poirier vs McGregor trilogy

Jan Blachowicz – UFC

Jan Błachowicz, the UFC light heavyweight champion, is not very fond of chosen fights, but if i had to choose i would have bet on Dustin for the next Conor McGregor fight against Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor’s third fight with Dustin Poirier will soon take place. Currently, the result of the confrontations between these fighters is one by one. In his last fight McGregor lost surprisingly to Dustin Poirier. It was a rematch of the previous duel, in which ‘The Notorious’ fared better and crushed Dustin in the first round of that fight.

On “Real Quick With Mike Swick” Jan Błachowicz was asked about his predictions for Conor’s fight with Dustin and although noted that he didn’t like the predictions because they usually don’t work, He said:

«If Conor concentrates on combat and training more than business, then he has a chance to beat him.. I think today he is more of a businessman than a fighter. He’s still a fighter, sure, but not as good as he was before he made a lot of money and got into the big business.. So I think Poirier will win again. We’ll see, but if I had to put my money into it, I’d bet on Poirier »

Poirier’s fight with McGregor will take place at UFC 264, which will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the participation of fans. The event will take place on July 10, and the UFC has already sold all the tickets for them, more than 20,000 seats.

Conor McGregor’s fight against Dustin Poirier It will be the first UFC event to be held at the T-Mobile Arena since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.. This showdown could reveal another contender for the lightweight title.

