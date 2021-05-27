Jan Blachowicz emulates Rocky’s scene story and screams for Glover, his UFC 266 rival

Jan Blachowicz | Image: Getty Images

The current light heavyweight champion of UFC, Jan Blachowicz drew attention with a curious episode. Rival of Glover teixeira at UFC 266, he posted a video where he mimics the iconic scene from Rocky 4. In the post, Jan He appears with his arms raised on ice-covered mountains and shouts the name of the Brazilian, whom he will face on September 4.

“Are you there? No one is going to take me from above”, wrote Blachowicz.

On the firm that was thrown in 1985, Rocky Balboa going to Russia to avenge the death of his friend and coach, Apollo creed. The trainer of the film’s protagonist, played by Carl Weathers, had a tragic death when accepting an exhibition match against Ivan Drago, in the fight, he was severely punished, suffering a fatal knockout.

The fight with Drago exposes to Rocky to a historical and decisive punishment in his future. Despite winning the fight with a thrilling knockout and avenging Apollo, his rival, suffers with the aftermath of the blows of Drago.

The context for the fight between Blachowicz and Teixeira it is totally opposite to the situation exposed in the film. JanApparently, he just wanted to take advantage of the view of the mountains to joke about the situation.

On UFC 266, Blachowicz he will try to stay champion of the division. In March, the Pole made his first defense of the belt, after defeating and frustrating the plans of Israel Adesanya, who was looking to win his second belt in the organization.

With 41 years old, Teixeira He is experiencing a great phase in his career. Now, he will have the second and last chance to win the light heavyweight belt. Glover he’s on a five-win streak. In his last fight, he subjected Thiago Santos in the stellar of UFC on ESPN 17.