Regardless of what your future holds for Jon Jones, Jan Blachowicz He’s sure of one thing: deserving of the next 205-pound title opportunity in the UFC.

The 37-year-old Pole is in the prime of his career with promotion, posting a 7-1 record in his eight most recent octagon submissions.

In a streak of three wins in a row, two of them by knockout that gave him performance bonuses, Blachowicz, number four in the ranking, believes that his time has come to challenge the title when everything returns to normal.

“I’ve already done everything. Reyes, he already had his chance, ”Blachowicz told MMA Junkie. “He didn’t take advantage of it and now it’s my turn. It is a simple situation. I don’t understand why they think about a rematch. I know it was a good fight, closed, but he lost, and now it’s my turn. Simple. I am next and that is all, “he concluded.

Jones made his third starting defense in a row by achieving a controversial unanimous ruling over Dominick Reyes in the UFC 247. Since many saw the Californian as the winner, there was talk of a rematch, but over time the idea lost steam.

Blachowicz knocked out in an assault on Corey Anderson a week later on the stellar the UFC Rio Rancho He certainly didn’t do the Reyes cause any favors, and that’s why the Pole feels he’s next in line.