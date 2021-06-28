Jan Blachowicz ambitious: “I hope to finish my career in 4-5 years as champion”

Jan Blachowicz does not hide that he is getting closer to the end of his career and would like to finish it with the UFC champion belt.

The UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz, has a title defense behind him. He will defend his title for the second time in October and ultimately he hopes the title is still around his waist when he leaves MMA. In an interview with Artur Jarczok for “Kronika Beskidzka”, Blachowicz, speaking of the end of his career, said:

«I’m glad there are no injuries. I practice this sport all the time, and since I do it at the highest level, it is an added motivation. Specifically, I think I will fight another four or five years. It all depends on how I feelIf I win, because if I lose – I hope not – one, two or three fights, I will have to quit. I hope to finish my career as a champion walking with the belt »

The closest defense to Jan Blachowicz’s championship belt will take place on October 30Although at first it was handled as a date some day in September, it was finally confirmed on October 30 on the Isle of Fight.

Jan Blachowicz He currently fights at light heavyweight, but for some time he has also mentioned that at the end of his career he could try his hand at heavyweight. One of the possible rivals in this weight class is, of course, Jon Jones, who was supposed to fight Jan in the light heavyweight category, but finally ‘Bones’ has decided to change weight class although he has not been able to debut in the Heavyweight.

