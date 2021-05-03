Jan Blachowicz admits interest in facing Jiri Prochazka in case of retaining belt against Glover Teixeira

Despite being focused on defending the front belt Glover teixeira, for the light belt in UFC 266, Jan Blachowicz expressed his interest in facing Jiri prochazka in the future. After knocking out Dominick reyes at UFC Vegas 25, the Pole admitted that he wants to do a match of Poland vs. Czech Republic.

“Hey, Jiri Prochazka. You and me in Cieszyn (Polish City) Poland vs. Czech Republic. Samurai vs. Katana”, wrote Blachowicz in your account Twitter

The light heavyweight champion is clear that he prioritizes the fight against Glover teixeira before thinking of a fight in front Jiri Prochazka. He also stated that he will keep his word to face the Brazilian shortly.

“For all those who do not understand the context of the previous post and its humorous nature. Sure, Glover is the next opponent. I always keep my word “ added the champion.

After his victory in the stellar of UFC Vegas 25, Prochazka he won his second victory in his passage through the Octagon. Blachowicz won the belt after knocking out Dominick reyes on UFC 253. The Pole won in his first defense of the belt, after beating Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision in UFC 259.