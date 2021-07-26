JaMychal Green rejects his player option and will be a free agent

JaMychal Green, a member of the Denver Nuggets, has decided to reject his player option valued at 7.6 million dollars and will be an unrestricted free agent in the market that will open its doors on August 2, reported journalist Shams Charania of the media. ..

Last year he played 58 official games under Mike Malone (5 as a starter) with averages of 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 19.3 minutes on the floor.

Prior to his arrival in the Colorado franchise, Green was left out of the 2012 Draft entry positions; However, he has built an interesting career in the NBA debuting in the ranks of the San Antonio Spurs and establishing himself in the league wearing the Grizzlies jersey where he spent up to five seasons.

(Cover photo: Matthew Stockman / .)