It is possible that the spirits at the moment are not the best, because as we know the world is in full contingency for the coronavirus. However, some of our favorite musicians are doing things so that we can sing or dance from our homes, whether it be with online concerts or premiering music just out of the oven like today, Well dear Jamie xx is back.

After releasing her amazing first solo album, Colors, in 2015, and releasing one more album alongside The xx in 2017, I See You, the english DJ and producer is back to bring us some good beats with which you can build a huge dance while we are at home. The name of this song is “Idontknow” and the truth is everything we needed right now, because it has all that vibe that will make you move your skeleton.

In this song, the musician sets aside those sophisticated sounds we listened to on his debut album to return to the true prehistory of electronic music, because the base is extremely stressful and it grows as the five-minute duration progresses, also is getting a few percussions (which sound almost like bones) and some fairly simple voices that only accompany the beat.

Although Jamie xx had already played this song in some shows he gave in recent years, and some other electronic music producers like Four Tet and Caribou they were including it in their DJ Sets, for the first time we can listen to it with the quality it deserves.

In a statement shared on his Instagram account, the musician explained that this song was the answer to a moment when he was creatively blockedAnd what he did was precisely focus on music and not think about it as much:

“I did ‘Idontknow’ as an outlet for my frustration at not being able to finish any music for a while. I tried to be less valuable with my ideas and just got carried away. Then I saw how this translated into the dance floor when I started playing last year. Now, we can’t go out dancing and we need an outing more than ever, I hope you dance at home and let yourself go for a moment. ”

But hey, stop talking. Leave what you are doing right now, let go and Play next to “Idontknow”, the new Jamie xx: