Jamie Payne directing ‘Luther’ movie

During the promotion of the television adaptation of ‘The Mosquito Coast’ last month, Neil Cross was asked about the cinematic future of the detective series starring Idris Elba,‘Luther’. The truth is that Cross could not be very specific, but he did mention that there will be exciting news in the future.

These news have not been long in coming, because according to reportsCollider, Jamie Payne, who took over the fifth season of the series, direct the project to be supported by Netflix. Payne’s CV also includes a long list of television series such as ‘Outlander’, ‘The Alienist’, ‘Doctor Who’, ‘The Hour’ and ‘Call The Midwife’.

At the moment the details of the plot are kept under wraps, although we are expected to see a list of crimes perpetrated by a murderer who will be hunted by Luther, a snarling guy who loves his wrinkled coat and whose bosses keep wondering if this time. I have not gone too far.