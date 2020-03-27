British tennis player Jamie Murray He spoke of the possibilities that the Wimbledon tournament has to be suspended or postponed, seeing the increase in cases of coronavirus that is seen day after day: “I do not know if they will manage to delay it. They are working very hard to try not to cancel the tournament. There are still more than three months and many things can change. If the tournament manages to be postponed a few months later, other external factors would have to be taken into account. At Wimbledon it can be played until ten o’clock at night, but if the tournament was played several months later, that schedule could be different due to the schedule change, “he said in statements collected by UbiTennis.

