Jamie Lynn Spears wishes only the happiness of his sister Britney. Britney’s little sister made it clear through an Instagram video that she will always love and support her.

Days after Britney Spears gave her statement to the Los Angeles court calling for the end of her conservatorship, her 30-year-old sister Jamie Lynn broke the silence, saying that she only wants her sister’s happiness and that she will always support her.

People reports that, this Monday, in a video on their Instagram Stories, Jamie Lynn said:

“I just want to take a moment to talk about various things. The only reason I haven’t done it before is because I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say it publicly, that this was not my place and it was not the right thing to do. But now that she has spoken clearly and said what she needed to say. I feel like I can keep up with him and say what I feel I need to say. “ “From the day I was born, I have only loved, adored and supported my sister. I mean she’s my freaking older sister, before all this shit. I don’t care if she wants to go to a rain forest and have a gazillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to go back and take over the world like she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to lose or gain in any way. This situation does not affect me in any way, because I am only her sister who is only concerned with her happiness. “

Jamie Lynn goes on to say that she has made a very “conscious decision” to only participate in Britney’s life as a sister and that it is what she has done since she was a child.

“I have paid my damn bills since I was 10 years old. It is not that I owe anything to the public, because my sister knows that I love and support her … I am not my family. I am my own person. And I am speaking for myself. “ “Maybe I did not support her in the way that the public would have liked with hashtags on a public platform, but I can assure you that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I will support her much later.” “I am very proud of her for using her voice. I’m proud of her for asking for a new attorney like I told her many years ago – oh, (and) not on a public platform, but in person in a conversation between two sisters. “

At the end of the video, Jamie Lynn Spears said:

“If finishing the conservatorship and flying to Mars or wherever she wants to do it to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister; I love my sister. I always have and will. As long as she is happy. For which we continue to pray. That’s all.”

Jamie Lynn’s husband Jamie Watson shared his support for his sister-in-law following her statement, telling the New York Post that he could assure her that her family loved her and wanted the best for Britney. Jamie Lynn disabled comments on her Instagram because people went to attack her after Britney’s statement.

So, Jamie Lynn Spears only wishes his sister Britney happiness. I was funny about ‘if you want to go to a forest and have a gazillion babies’ … It was always said that Britney wanted to have more children and especially a girl. But Jamie Lynn is right when he says that he had no right to tell about that situation if his sister had not made it public before, in fact, when Britney apologized to her fans for pretending to be OK, she said that she felt ashamed of what she was doing. happening and I thought that nobody would believe him, and it is complicated because, one really has no idea what happens behind closed doors, but hopefully Britney can get what she wants, that she can be happy in her own way, live her life and enjoy your money. Good Luck!

By the way, on social media they were saying that Britney’s post talking about fairy tales where she apologized and such was not written by her, but according to TMZ, Britney did. So, conspiracy theories again …

