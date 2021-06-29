Jamie Lynn Spears Says She Supports Britney In Fight To End Her Guardianship

Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, said Monday that she supports the singer in her fight to end the legal guardianship that controls her life, a matter on which she advised her to change lawyers “many years ago.”

Jamie Lynn, who had a brief musical career and starred in the series Zoey 101 (2005-2008), broke the silence about his sister’s situation through a video published in the “stories” (stories) of his Instagram profile.

“I thought that until my sister could speak for herself and say what she needed to say publicly it was not my place and it was not the right thing to do. But, now that he has spoken very clearly and has said what he had to say, I feel like I can follow suit, “he explained.

Jamie Lynn has come under fire for not publicly supporting her sister, who said in her testimony that she “wanted to sue her entire family.”

“I think it’s very clear that since the day I was born, I have only loved, adored and supported my sister,” he said. I mean, she’s my goddamn older sister, on top of all this shit. “

“Maybe I didn’t support it the way the public would like with a ‘hashtag’ on a public platform. But, I can assure you that I have supported my sister long before there was a ‘hashtag’, and I will support her long after, ”he said in reference to the #FreeBritney movement.

Jamie Lynn distanced himself from the rest of the family. “I am not my family, I am my own person”, and affirmed that she was proud of the step taken by Britney.

“I am very proud that you have applied for a new attorney, as I told you many years ago. Oh, but not on a big public platform, but in a personal conversation between two sisters ”, he concluded.

The work of Samuel Ingham, the lawyer appointed by the Los Angeles Court to defend Britney’s interests was called into question after the artist assured that she did not know that she could request the termination of the guardianship and an exclusive of The New newspaper York Times who claims he has made $ 3 million from this case.

Spears requested, last week, to end the legal guardianship through which her father has controlled her life for 13 years, considering it “abusive”, “absurd” and for which some implicated “should be in jail” .

“This guardianship is paying the salary of many people. I’m fed up, “said the singer during a telephone interview full of forceful statements such as:” I’m not happy, “” I can’t sleep, “and” I cry every day. “

Source: However