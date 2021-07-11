Jamie Lynn Spears Releases Biography and the title causes controversy, why? because it’s related to Britney. Que?

Jamie Lynn Spears will release her memoir titled as lyrics to Britney’s song, “Baby One More Time” – read a headline that spoke of Britney’s new baby sister memoir.

The report indicated that Jamie Lynn Spears was about to release his memoir titled “I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring Out” – a nod to the lyrics of the famous song “… Baby One More Time”, they noted that Jamie Lynn had “borrowed that part of the lyrics from the song.”

When I saw this news I found it extremely curious, I thought, REALLY? Do you promote the book by pointing out that the title is from Britney’s song? WTF? And just now that the whole conservatorship scandal explodes, do you start promoting the launch of your book? Mmmm … Interrupting.

The report indicated that Jamie Lynn’s memoir goes on sale on January 18, 2022, and that the news emerged just a few days after the protagonist of ‘Zoey 101’ called herself “broke.” ) on her Instagram Stories, in response to reports that she, Jamie Lynn, was the only member of Britney’s family not on her payroll (everyone else receives money from Britney’s millionaire payroll, including her mom. And his brother).

The 256-page book recounts her story as someone who grew up in Britney’s shadow – as she tried to make a name for herself as a child actress and later a country singer.

“She shares never-before-told stories that are at times funny, inspiring, disastrous, and uncomfortable. Like getting his credit card denied at (the store) Limited Too with his sister’s song on the radio. How does it feel to be the one who inspired “16 and Pregnant” with her own story. Why her daughter’s ATV accident caused her to re-evaluate and redirect her life. And because his family is like any other family ”says the description of the book.

According to Pagesix, it appears that the book was originally titled “Southern Roots” after its home in Louisiana, but it was updated to “I Must Confess” on the publisher’s website and on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other stores.

Well, then another report came out on E! from the publisher of the book disproving this “title borrowed from Britney’s handwriting” and apologizing for this mistake at this very delicate time for the family. And of course, when the news of Jamie Lynn’s book with that title was known, Britney’s fans complained. Apparently, it was their mistake, the publisher, the book is still in development and does not even have a title. Jamie Lynn hasn’t even talked about it on his social media.

So, Jamie Lynn Spears releases her biography.

And speaking of family …

Britney Spears is looking for a new lawyer to fire her dad and end her conservatorship. TMZ reports that the pop star has contacted a large law firm, and assuming they agree to represent her, the first order will be to present documentation asking the judge to remove Jamie Spears as guardian of her estate.

Jodi Montgomery responded to Jamie Spears and his accusation against her blaming her for the things Britney said they wouldn’t let her do. Montgomery says that “it is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to reflect Britney’s wishes,” when it is no secret that she has wanted him out for years. They also point out that what Jamie says that they won’t let him talk to Britney is false, “Mr. Spears is the one who cut off the communication … That was his decision, not Ms. Montgomery’s.” Another detail that Jodi highlights, it is absurd for Jamie to say that she (Jodi) makes decisions without consulting him, when everything costs money, and expenses are handled by him. According to the website, Jodi insists that she is actively working to address the concerns that arose after Britney’s statement, working with her medical team to develop a “comprehensive plan of care” that will create a path for the guardianship to end. Montgomery says that he supports Britney and her desire to be free but wants to do it responsibly with the help of the doctors, and suggests that Jamie does not. In the documents, Jodi points out that Britney’s father has never completely relinquished control, as he has remained either as guardian or co-guardian of the guardianship for 13 years, she claims that he has given up the possibility of being the one claiming all control. Jodi says she is committed to staying so that she can complete Britney’s new care plan and eventually dissolve the conservatorship. Something she calls “a goal that is not necessarily shared by Mr. Spears.” She accuses Britney’s father of using $ 2 million from Britney’s fund to defend himself. Another report, also from TMZ, said that Jamie Spears Jodi Montgomery’s bodyguards refused to pay, Britney’s personal guardian wanted to hire security because they have threatened her with death after the singer’s statements.

And I’m leaving. Tell me … what you have read out there.

