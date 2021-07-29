As Britney Spears petitions to end her conservatorship, she’s been speaking out more and more about her family, including her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. And though Jamie Lynn has publicly expressed support for Britney during this difficult time, she’s also come under fire for writing an, uh, interestingly-timed memoir about her life — and some fans are questioning whether she’s been financially benefiting from Britney’s conservatorship. Jamie Lynn has insisted that she does not take money from Britney and that she’s earned everything she has through her own hard work (Zoey 101, anyone?). So, curious minds may want to know: What’s Jamie Lynn Spears’ net worth, exactly? Here’s what we know about her $$$ sitch.

She Denies Britney Buying Her a $ 1 Million Beach House

Amid speculation that Britney purchased her sis a condo in Florida, Jamie Lynn took to Insta to insist that she doesn’t own the property in question. Her original caption, which has since been changed, reportedly read, “I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations at the Ritz anyway . Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reaching. ”

Note: Fans noticed that Jamie Lynn’s husband, also named Jamie, was looking at Britney’s Instagram in one of the photos in this carousel, which … awkward.

Jamie Lynn Has a Memoir Coming Out

Unclear what Jamie Lynn is being paid for writing her story, but the timing of the memoir has many Britney fans concerned that Jamie Lynn is capitalizing on this moment when her sister is back in the spotlight. Especially since, for a moment there, it seemed like the book would be called I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out — a clear reference to Britney’s hit song “… Baby One More Time.”

A listing for the book with that ^ title briefly appeared on Amazon, and Jamie Lynn’s publishing house ended up apologizing, saying the memoir is still untitled.

Meanwhile, E! News reports that the original synopsis of the book said it would “reveal the details behind Jamie Lynn’s highest and lowest moments,” including “never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy, and uncomfortable. Like having her mom’s credit card declined at Limited Too when her sister was on the radio. How it feels to have inspired 16 and Pregnant with her own life story. Why her daughter’s ATV accident caused her to reevaluate and redirect her life. And why her family is just like any other family. “

Jamie Lynn Has Implied That She’s Broke

Jamie Lynn recently shut down speculation that she’s on Britney’s payroll by posting a screenshot of a news outlet’s headline that read “Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life… after it’s revealed she is the ONLY family member not on the singer’s payroll . ” She also went ahead and wrote alongside the screenshot, “Facts… now leave my broke ass alone.” (Judging from her reported net worth, Jamie Lynn is far from broke, but we’ll get to that in a moment!)

Just FYI, this isn’t the first time Jamie Lynn has pushed back on the narrative that she gets money from Britney. Back in 2019, E! News reported that Jamie Lynn tweeted and deleted, “Haha nice try, but I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister, that is HER hard-earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it. I would not spend money I did not earn. “

Jamie Lynn currently has a starring role on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, which just wrapped its second season, so she is definitely earning money at the moment.

Jamie Lynn Reportedly Has a Pretty High Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jamie Lynn’s total net worth is in the ballpark of $ 6 million — so again, assuming this figure is accurate, she’s hardly broke! Her earnings likely come from starring roles in All That, Zoey 101, and Sweet Magnolias — not to mention her less successful movie and TV roles.

TBD on what Jamie Lynn could bring in for her upcoming memoir, but we’ll update her net worth accordingly if anything changes!

