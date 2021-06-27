Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband sends his support to Britney, after the statement to the court of the pop star where he asked for the end of his conservatorship.

Yep, you read that right, Jamie Lynn Spears’ HUSBAND, Jamie Watson (everyone’s name is Jamie) spoke up after Britney addressed the court regarding her conservatorship for the first time since it began in 2008.

“I can assure you that her family loves her and wants the best for her,” Watson, who married the Zoey 101 star, in 2014, told The New York Post this Friday, June 25. “I wouldn’t be with people who didn’t. Who doesn’t want to support Britney? “

Right? Who doesn’t, right? For his part, his little sister Jamie Lynn has not said anything in public, and removed the comments from his posts on Instagram.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Britney claimed that her conservatorship is abusive, and has done her more harm than good. “I deserve to have a life. I want my life back. 13 years have passed and enough is enough. “Britney also told the judge that she wanted to sue her entire family, because they did nothing to stop what was happening to her. You can read everything Britney said in her statement, here is the entire transcript.

Britney Spears was placed under this conservatorship after her very public breakdown and divorce from Kevin Federline in 2007, her father Jamie Spears was appointed as guardian and responsible for her financial and personal affairs. She has felt enslaved by her father, who stepped away from his guardian duties in September 2019 for ‘personal and health reasons’, since then the singer had been fighting to have him removed from his position completely.

So, Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband sends his support for Britney, of course. But her little sister still hasn’t said anything …

Over there there is a report of how Kevin Federline feels about Britney’s conservatorship, and says that the ex-husband of the pop star wants only the best for her, wants her to be “happy and healthy.” Check out what interesting Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said to Entertainment Tonight after the hearing:

“Whatever is best for her, Kevin supports her so that she can do that … No matter what positive effect a conservatorship has had if it is having a damaging effect and a detrimental effect on her mood. He supports her to have it. the best environment for her to live and for her children to visit their mother. “ “He wants her to be a happy person because that would make her a happy mother and obviously, I think one of the conclusions that we could (hear) from her comments is that she is under a lot of pressure. And people under pressure sometimes don’t drink. the same decisions they would make if they were left to their own devices “- said Kaplan. “If she is able to handle herself in a way that does not endanger herself or her children, who should be in her custody, Kevin is very comfortable with dissolving the guardianship.”

Share this news!