Jamie Lynn Spears Changes Insta Caption After Britney Spears Calls Her Out

Things seem to be taking a turn for the slightly messy between Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. Over the weekend, Britney hopped on Instagram to call out her family in a lengthy post, writing in part “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so- called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!! “

After this post, Jamie Lynn also hit Insta with a mirror selfie asking for “peace.” The original caption (because yes, it appears to have been changed), per Us Weekly, was “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit ✌🏻❤️.”

Britney then posted a clip of herself dancing with a caption that many assumed was a direct reference to Jamie Lynn’s since-changed post, writing “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today …. PS RED 🌹🌹🌹 !! !!! Pssss… this is Bad Guy part 2… same song new dance 💃… if you don’t like it … don’t watch it 🍒🍒🍒 !!!!! “

Jamie Lynn’s caption now reads “✌🏻❤️.”

FYI, Jamie Lynn has received a lot of backlash from Britney fans in the wake of her court address — especially over the release of her interestingly timed memoir. She spoke out about supporting her sister in an Instagram video, saying in part “If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. So let’s keep praying. That’s all. “

