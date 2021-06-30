Jamie Lynn Spears and her husband respond to Britney Spears’ emotional testimony

Britney Spears’ statements still resonate with her fans, making the Free Britney movement bigger, which gained more strength last week, when the singer made a series of statements before the court, noting that she does not feel happy or safe with the tutelage that his father, James spears, has been on her for 13 years. Her family echoed it and this time it was her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears who expressed her support for the queen of pop.

© GettyImages Jamie Lynn is Britney Spears’ younger sister

“Maybe I did not support it in the way that the public would have wanted, with a hashtag or on a platform in full view of all. But I assure you that I have supported it long before there was a hashtag, and I will continue to do so long after, ”the actress also explained.

In recent days, Jamie Lynn received insults and messages in which they directly accused her of what was happening with Britney, as the singer’s fans believe that she could have done something to avoid the situation.

The Zoey 101 actress added that her sister knows how much she supports and loves her, adding that she is “proud to have used her voice” and to ask for new advice, as Jamie claims to have recommended for years.

The reaction of his brother-in-law

Like his sister, Jamie watson, Britney’s brother-in-law, spoke about the singer’s statements. Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband stood up for the family and told The New York Post that each of the members wants the best for themselves. However, Britney was very clear in assuring that she would like to sue her family and speak in public instead of keeping everything a secret and for their benefit.

© GettyImages Jamie Watson ensures that everyone in Britney’s family seeks the best for her

Watson assured that the Spears love Britney that he would not be around people who did not have the same feeling. “Who wouldn’t want to support Britney?”

