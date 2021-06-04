Jamie Lee Curtis and Blumhouse to develop a Kay Scarpetta series

According to Variety, Jamie Lee Curtis’ production company, Comet Pictures has partnered with Blumhouse Television to adapt an hour-long television series based on the character created by author Patricia Cornwell, Kay scarpettaScarpetta is a forensic psychologist who has appeared in 24 of Cornwell’s novels, beginning with ‘Postmortem’ in 1990. The 25th book in the series, ‘Autopsy’, will be released on November 30, 2021.

“I have had the honor and pleasure of knowing Jamie for several years and have grown to respect her tremendously as an artist and as a stellar human being. Blumhouse is a creative force of nature and I am sure Scarpetta will make it to the screen in a hurry. fantastic way, “Cornwell said in a statement. “To say that I am excited is an understatement and I have no doubt that my readers will feel the same.”

Comet Pictures and Blumhouse have acquired the rights to the Cornwell franchise and are already seeking a showrunner for the series adaptation. According to Curtis’ statements:

“Patricia Cornwell is a true literary pioneer, and collaborating with her to bring her beloved character Kay Scarpetta to life through the power of television and introduce her to a whole new audience is exciting. The confluence of Blumhouse and Comet bringing a world to life. and a dark and fun family life, spearheaded by the smart, sexy and indomitable Kay Scarpetta is going to be an exciting journey. “

Cornwell, Curtis, Jason Blum, Blumouse Television President Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold will serve as executive producers.