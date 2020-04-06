Jamie Dornan has decided to return toInstagramin this quarantine period. The actor has returned to this social network taking advantage of the isolation caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

A tour in which Dornan has shared an image of him of the most fun. Filled entirely with blue paint, the actor from50 shades of grayI was uploading this photo with the title: “Self-isolation has made me do this.”

A photograph that has monopolized thousands of ‘likes‘in just a few hours. In addition, his profile has gained more than a million followers in just 19 hours.

.