He joined his team in the 2016 season and took the helm solo from November 2017. It is Jamie Delgado, the head coach of Andy Murray and your trusted person on a daily basis. Together they have been fighting for a long time to get out of the hell of injuries, although now the problem is much greater than an operation on the hip. Just when they had everything ready to return to the tour, a global pandemic settled in society to block the way to their longed-for regeeso. The British coach has on the website of the ATP how they are living this confinement.

“Andy and I were training a couple of weeks ago on the court with the idea of ​​officially returning at the Miami Masters 1000At the same time we were waiting for the announcement of the suspension of the Indian Wells Masters 1000. Then we practiced on clay for a few days, until the circuit ended completely closed. With Andy recovering his best physical condition, the last thing we wanted is the appearance of this virus. Now we can only wait until the restrictions are lifted, ”says the 43-year-old, retired from the professional circuit since 2014.

“It is a difficult time for everyone, not only for tennis players who cannot jump on the court to play, right now everyone is stopped. I have not left the house for a couple of days, I only go out to buy food and do some exercise every day. My parents were on a cruise a couple of weeks ago in Central America and were lucky to get off in time to get a flight back home, ”he explains of his personal experience.

As for the future, Delgado is not clear, although he is of the opinion that the suspension imposed until July 13 will last a few more weeks. “Tennis is such an international and global sport that it normally takes time for us to return. Both players, coaches, officials, sponsors and the millions of fans are involved in this. It’s not like a national soccer league, where you don’t need anyone else to fly. This is a unique situation for everyone, the player’s objective right now is to keep fit, to be prepared for the moment when things change and tournaments can be held again ”, he values.

As for Andy, who has not played in an official tournament since November last year, he could go more than a year without playing if tennis did not return again in 2020. A bleak horizon that the Scot is managing as best he can. “Here in London, all the clubs and tennis courts are closed, making it difficult to find a place to hit a couple of balls,” says Jamie Delgado, in constant communication with his ward. “In Andy’s case, he doesn’t have a tennis court at home.Although it is vitally important that you continue to hold a racket in your hand, even if it is to hit the ball against a wall. I have instructed him to practice service mechanics from time to time, particularly as injuries or discomfort can arise if you don’t play for too long, “he concludes.

