Jamie Delgado sees Andy Murray with renewed confidence

Andy Murray He reached glory in 2016 since he achieved what he dreamed of since he was a child: to be number 1 in the international ranking. In fact, that year was the best of his career because was consecrated in nine tournaments with outstanding successes such as Wimbledon, the ATP Finals, the Masters 1000 in Rome, Shanghai and Paris-Bercy, the ATP 500 of Queen’s, Beijing and Vienna and the Olympic medal of Rio de Janeiro, where he prevailed in the definition in an epic battle in front of Juan Martín Del Potro. However, the physicist gradually extinguished it and the domain to which he aspired vanished like the fire of a match. So much so that he even declared that he planned to throw in the towel and stop suffering the martyrdom of a hip injury (he had to go through two complex operations in the area), pain that even made him uncomfortable to perform household and day-to-day tasks. Even so, his passion for tennis is stronger than everything and he gave himself a new opportunity to continue sticking to what he enjoys doing the most.

In that sense, the Briton returned to competition on the recent grass tour to contest the Queen’s and Wimbledon championships. And while the results were not the most satisfactory – according to his aspirations – he always gave fans the feeling that the internal fire for this sport is still intact. “He was very well physically because he was able to play three best-of-five sets, which was something he hadn’t done in a long time. Ultimately, we are happy with what has been achieved“, he claimed Jaime Delgado in words collected by Tennis Head.

In addition, the coach of the multiple champion expressed: “People know how much Murray loves tennis and how much he wants to win“And he added:” He has done a lot for British tennis (two Olympic golds and a Davis Cup) and, in general, for the sport of his country, a fact that generates a lot of support because the whole stadium accompanies him. “

THE DREAM OF THE TRIPLET

Murray is already in Tokyo, where he will play his quarters Olympic Games after their presence in Beijing, London and Rio. Beyond his physical difficulties and not having a competition rhythm according to the highest demands, no one will take away the dream of getting his third consecutive medal. “He finds his confidence renewed,” explained his coach. Indeed, hope is the last thing to be lost, and Andy knows that perfectly well.