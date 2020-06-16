The British ensures the support of a New Zealand company

He will debut in this championship in search of getting 25 more superlicence points

Jamie Chadwick will race the European Regional Formula this year, following the cancellation of the W Series due to the covid-19 crisis. The 22-year-old Briton will compete with Prema Powerteam since August thanks to the support of the New Zealand company Rodin Cars.

The race to get superlicense points does not stop despite the covid-19 crisis. Jamie Chadwick has ten points after finishing fourth this year in Asian Formula 3. Before the cancellation of the W Series, where he was going to defend the title in the first year in which the category awarded superlicense points, Jamie has had to redo his program for this year.

That has led her to look for alternatives and, according to the British newspaper The Telegraph, has reached an agreement to run with Prema Powerteam in the European Regional Formula 3 with the support of the New Zealand company Rodin Cars. The action begins on August 2 in Misano.

Chadwick will share a team with Leclerc’s younger brother, Arthur, and will rival Spanish David Vidales, who also debuts this year in the category. The British does not enter any set, but the best, since Prema is the team with which the Danish Frederik Vesti won the Championship title last year.

2020 CALENDAR

August 2 – Misano August 23 – Paul Ricard September 13 – Red Bull Ring October 4 – Mugello October 18 – Monza November 1 – Barcelona November 22 – Imola December 6 – Vallelunga

The European Regional Formula gives you the possibility of getting up to 25 points to add to the ten you already have in the Asian F3. The British is a development pilot for Williams. Remember that a driver needs 40 super license points to run a Grand Prix or 25 to drive in a free practice session.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard