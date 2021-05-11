Jamie Bell starring opposite Elisabeth Moss in Apple’s thriller series ‘Shining Girls’

Jamie Bell, whose latest project has been ‘No Regrets’ with Michael B. Jordan, starring in a future television series entitled ‘Shining Girls’. Based on the bestseller of the same name by Lauren Beukes, this thriller series from MRC Television will feature Elisabeth Moss (‘We’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) and Wagner Moura (‘Troop de lite’) as Bell’s companions in the cast.

The story centers on a homeless man named Harper Curtis who, at the time of The Great Depression in Chicago, finds the key to a house that opens various points in time. The problem is that to travel through them you must kill a certain type of women who burn with the potential of “bright girls”. After stalking them through their different ages, he finds that one of his victims, Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), survives and begins to hunt him down.

The series, which has been in development for seven years, will feature Silka Luisa (‘Strange Angel’) as executive producer and showrunner. Moss herself serves as executive producer alongside Lindsey McManus, her partner at the newly created Love & Squalor Pictures, novelist Lauren Beukes, Alan Page Arriaga, or actor Leonardo DiCaprio via Appian Way.

The television rights to the novel were originally acquired by MRC Television and Appian Way in 2013, with Apple taking over distribution in 2019 and now, giving the series the green light to star Bell, Moss and Moura.