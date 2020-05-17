In his account on that social network, Salomé Rodríguez Ospina shared a video in which tagged Shakira and where she imitated 2 of the dances with which the singer dazzled, on February 2, in the halftime show of the most recent edition of the Super Bowl.

And although the day after the important American event, Daniela Ospina had shared in her stories that her daughter was already following in the footsteps of the interpreter of ‘Hips don’t lie’, in her new dance it was demonstrated that This time has served the little girl to rehearse and get closer to Shakira’s style.

Located in front of the screen, Salomé Rodríguez perfectly traced several of the movements that earned the artist from Barranquilla, at the time, the highest praise in a presentation that was seen by millions of people around the world and is still reproduced and commented on YouTube by her fans.

It should be remembered that It is not common for James Rodríguez’s eldest daughter to post videos on her Instagram account, and less demonstrating his talent in the dance.

Several of the recordings of this type, which have been publicly known, have been shared in the Instagram stories of his mother and later rescued by various accounts responsible for collecting news and gossip from celebrities.

Two of the most recent videos in which Salomé exhibits her choreography were published a month ago. In them, the girl imitates some of the characteristic movements of Shakira, of whom she is a great admirer, as he has left it more than in evidence with his imitations.

