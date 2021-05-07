Jameson Taillon: an ace up his sleeve for the Yankees

Since his debut in 2018, he has impressed everyone and if some allude to the grace of Gerrit Cole to justify the contract that the New York Yankees offered him, I think not, that Jameson Taillon does have the necessary conditions to prevail in the Big Apple .

His numbers in the previous three seasons are not dazzling but they are very good; in 85 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates, his previous team; Taillon had 29 hits and 25 flops forging with a clean average of 3.72 and a whip of 1.25.

Jamo, as Taillon is known, has already added three starts this season, the last of them this Monday, April 20 against the Atlanta Braves and although his second start against the Toronto Blue Jays he lost his figures, already with this recent work He showed his determination as a pitcher, as in 5 innings he struck out five batters and allowed 4 hits.

Apparently the 30-year-old right-hander begins to guide his season and if so, it will be an invaluable insurance of victories for the aspirations of the Yankees, since these are encrypted in the trio that make up Taillon, Gerrit Cole and Corey Kluber.

It is still too early to speculate or specify something regarding the possible performance of Jameson Taillon; Now, if one thing for sure is that Gerrit Cole’s approval was not for friendship or something similar, no; It was out of respect, because they both shared a dressing room in Pittsburgh and that respect is earned by talent and quality.

Once again, it only remains to wait and for the field to say the last word but apparently, after the departure of this Tuesday, Jameson Taillon has woken up and the fans believe again.