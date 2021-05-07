James Webb: reasons this telescope is so important

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is continuously in progress for its launch in October.

The spacecraft will prepare to carry this prized cargo later this summer to Kourou, French Guiana, for final launch preparations. After not a few delays and numerous technical problems, 2021 seems to be the ideal date to put this telescope in space.

The telescope is named after James Webb, the administrator of NASA for much of the 1960s, known for his leadership of the agency during the race to the Moon. However, because early in his career, Webb worked at the State Department and oversaw policies to purge the department of LGBT employees, some people They have asked NASA to change the name of the telescope.

COVID has not only paralyzed the course of humanity, but also of all the important projects that were in development, such as the James Webb and also the Nancy Grace space telescope, which has been delayed due to a slowdown in activity during the pandemic. . They are the collateral effects of the coronavirus. Of course, the delay will be a few months, not years. Paul Hertz, director of NASA’s astrophysics division, said the launch date for the Nancy Roman telescope, Hubble’s mother, would likely move from late 2025 to mid-2026. due to the pandemic. Roman was NASA’s first chief of astronomy and paved the way for space telescopes focused on the universe at large.

Regarding James Webb, a collaboration of approximately 17 countries, is being built and operated by both NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency. James Webb will replace Hubble and Spitzer with their unprecedented resolution and sensitivity when it enters orbit in late 2021.

After 15 years of development and 10 billion dollars invested, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is getting closer and closer to launch. Your mission will be to detect the first stars to shine in the cosmos. The telescope will not only deepen our understanding of the Milky Way, but also of exoplanets and distant celestial objects. Capable of capturing a wide range of wavelengths of light, JWST also hopes to observe the universe’s first galaxies and even find evidence of dark matter.