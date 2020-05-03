James Wan is one of the most sought-after directors in Hollywood, since he has known how to do to be able to work in large franchises, from ‘The Conjuring’, ‘Aquaman’ and even ‘Fast & Furious’. No matter what he works on, he always brings out an entertaining, innovative product that makes millions at the worldwide box office. Now it has been reported that James Wan teams up with ‘John Wick’ writer for new movie.

The new movie where Wan will be a producer, will be the adaptation of the Frank M. Robinson novel, ‘Hunting Season’. The story in this book follows a future police officer, who is declared an enemy of the state, and sentenced to be executed by being sent to the past and harassed by a group. Man has three days to acclimatize to his new era, and find a way to survive.

This novel is not new at all, since it was first published in 1951 in the Astounding Science Fiction review, and has since been republished in multiple collections. In addition to its author, Robinson, he was a prolific science fiction writer during the 1950s, and later became a speech writer for Harvey Milk in the 1970s. His death was in 2014 at the age of 87. .

Now, thanks to a report from The Hollywood Reporter it was confirmed that James Wan joins ‘John Wick’ and new MCU series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​writer Derek Kolstad, to bring this incredible movie proposal to the big screen. In addition to that recently Wan is teaming up with producer Don Murphy, who is best known for his work on the ‘Transformers’ franchise, to adapt the film.

Although Wan no longer directed the third part of his horror saga, ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’, if he is considered to be the producer and co-writer of the film, he is expected to arrive on September 11 this year to all the cinemas.