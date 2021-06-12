James Wan reveals the official title of ‘Aquaman 2’

With Warner Bros. Pictures finalizing preparations to begin production on the sequel to ‘Aquaman’ this July, director James Wanse directed Instagram to reveal the official title for the highly anticipated DC film starring Jason Momoa.

According to the director, the film was titled ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘and hit theaters on December 16, 2022, four years after the premiere of the first installment. That same day he will face no less than ‘Avatar 2’ by James Cameron.

The film will be directed by the creator of the universe ‘The Conjuring’, James Wan, with a script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, and its production will be carried out by Wan himself and his usual collaborator, Peter Safran. Wan previously commented that the sequel will feature a more serious and relevant story, as well as some horror elements.

Regarding the protagonists, alongside Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman will be Patrick Wilson as King Orm / Ocean Master, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus and Amber Heard again in his role as Mera. At the moment it is not clear if characters like Atlanta (Nicole Kidman) and Vulko (Willem Dafoe) will repeat in this sequel.

Based on the DC character created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger in 1941, ‘Aquaman’ hit theaters in December 2018 becoming the highest grossing film of all time for Warner Bros. with $ 1.139 billion at the worldwide box office. Momoa is the main protagonist, being joined by Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, and Patrick Wilsone among others.