James Wan announces the start of filming for ‘Aquaman 2’

The film will be released December 16, 2022

Director James wan has used his Instagram account to reveal that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now officially filming. What’s more puzzling is that the production title on the film’s listing featured in the ad photo is ‘Necrus,’ which is an obscure reference in a comic.

During the events of the first ‘Aquaman’ movie, we learn that the fall of the Atlantean Empire gave birth to Seven Kingdoms under the sea. We know some of these Kingdoms when King Orm (Patrick Wilson) use the impressive army of Atlantis to force a unit of allies to attack the surface world. While Arthur Curry (Jason momoa) tries to stop his brother’s path of destructive warfare, we learn that one of the Kingdoms of the Atlantean Empire has completely disappeared, now known only as The Lost Kingdom. The recent reveal of the official name of ‘Aquaman 2’ suggests that the sequel will deal with this Lost Kingdom. With this easter egg on the movie clapperboard, it’s safe to bet that the doomed city of Necrus will inspire this Kingdom.

The city of Necrus was introduced in 1966 as a distorted reflection of Atlantis. The city, ruled by a ruthless tyrant named Mongo, also has a large army. However, unlike Atlantis, Necrus despises the surface dwellers and has no intention of living in peace with his earthly neighbors. What is more interesting is that Necrus, also described as “The Black City”, does not have an established position in the ocean.

It is still too early to know if ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, which is what the second part will be called, will bring a version of Necrus to theaters. However, at the moment nothing is officially known beyond the photograph in his personal account.

'Aquaman 2' is scheduled to December 16, 2022 as the release date.

