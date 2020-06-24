James Rodríguez broke the silence and spoke with Golcaracol.com about his current status, his replacement and the market he had after leaving Bayern Munich, a club from which he also explained his departure.

The Colombian left several important details after the rumors that linked him last season. He spoke of specific countries, although he did not mention the name of the teams. According to press information at that time, the Colombian was sought from Atlético de Madrid and Napoli.

« There was a very good proposal from a Spanish team, I would not like to say the name of the team, which Real Madrid rejected. I really wanted the people of Madrid to keep the image that I left before going to Bayern, because I knew from the beginning of the season that my role in Madrid was not going to be a leading one. In the first training sessions in August they left me out for tactical work, I felt uncomfortable because I had never experienced that. I started the preseason with Madrid inadvertently, because I thought this operation was closed before with the other Spanish club. Honestly, to the club I wanted to go, they didn’t let me. They wanted me to go to another team, « he started saying.

On the other hand, he also spoke of his departure from Bayern Munich and explained that the Bavarian club did want to exercise the purchase option, but the Colombian attacker asked that it not be done.

“I will be eternally grateful to Bayern and especially to Jupp Heynckes who took an incredible level out of me. Bayern Munich is a top club, but the one who did not want to continue was me. They wanted to make use of the purchase option, but I spoke with a leader so that they did not do it because I was not comfortable and I was not happy. When that happens in your life you have to make decisions, they understood it perfectly. At that time my decision was that and I do not regret it, « said James Rodríguez.

In addition, the attacker confirmed that they looked for him from Italy but that he felt that the offer was not good enough to go to the Serie A club. Also, James confessed that they looked for him from China and that Real Madrid did accept at the time , but that he was not going to go to the Asian continent.

“There was also an offer from Italy, but it didn’t convince me because I felt it wasn’t good. At the time my representative Jorge Mendes told me that Real Madrid had called him, that they had a proposal from China; I told him that I don’t go to China any more than they (Real Madrid) want. I was not ready to go to China because I feel like I can give a lot more football in Europe, « he said.

Finally, he left details of his future, stating that he would go out to another team in which he could have minutes: “in the future it is not known what will happen, but if they give me a choice I would choose a club where I could show my abilities and my terms ».