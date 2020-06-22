James Rodríguez returned after eight months without playing in the Spanish LaLiga (he played in the Copa del Rey in February) and had a match with different emotions at Real Madrid vs. Real society.

Finally, the Colombian had the vote of confidence of Zinedine Zidane for the party and was an initialist. He played 78 minutes after a great absence. He complied, although he left some doubts.

There were three faces behind the wheel of the Tricolor in the victory of the white box. James started as a winger on the right and lasted about 40 minutes like this. Fatal! The ball did not reach him, he looked quite uncomfortable and had a very poor delivery. From the start, it was a very bad game for James.

In the last five minutes of the first half, James switched sides and darted to the left. Better. The Colombian threw a clean cross, played and asked for the ball, but there was still a lack of football. Sure, he hasn’t played since February.

Finally, from 45 to 78, the Colombian changed and got into the center of the field, his usual place. A great change. James received the ball and, although it did not shine there as usual, he did comply and took the ball again.

Yes, little football, but Real Madrid played one of the most important games of the season due to the Barcelona draw. The Colombian managed to fulfill what was expected, although it cost him at the beginning, and left a good impression on his return to football with Real Madrid. Without fireworks or what the player is used to in the attack, James passed the test and had a discreet game, although it was not bad. He also had no shots on goal.