James Shaffer: Happy Birthday! – Music News

James Shaffer's birthday

James Christian Munky Shaffer, better known as James Shaffer, his stage name for cajon, it turns out that the guitarist has his birthday this early June and we are all happy to celebrate it from a distance!

For those who did not know, Shaffer is considered one of the best guitarists in the band Korn. Yesterday, June 6, he was no more and no less than 51 years old.

The guitarist from the United States turned 51 well lived, with many successes, a lot of love and a lot of talent! That will never go away.

Let’s remember that James Shaffer has participated in different musical groups such as Korn, since 1993, he was also collaborating with his great talent in LAPD from 1989 to 1993, and in Fear and the Nervous System.

But not only that, James Shaffer has participated in different films such as Korn Live, Korn: Did my time, Korn Live, The Encounter, among others. Did you want more?

James Shaffer has long tablecloths and celebrates the birthday of this beautiful and talented musician! His natural talent in music has undoubtedly left a great mark and a great legacy, above all, he has made a great advance in the music industry that will always be remembered.

Happy birthday to our talented musician James Shaffer