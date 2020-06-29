James Rodríguez continues to reveal stories from the past and this time he did it with Rio Ferdinand, the historic former player of Manchester United.

In a talk for The Locker Room, the Colombian midfielder told how the moment was when he was able to go to that team, one of the greatest in England.

After shining for several years at Porto, it was time for James to shine in another league. That was how in 2013 he made the jump to Monaco, although within the possibilities he did go to Manchester United.

« There were talks because my representative, who is Jorge Mendes, has very good relations with the club. Like any big club, one always dreams of getting there. Manchester United is a club that I always saw from a very young age. Finally it did not happen, « he said.

James highlighted that that English team is one of those he saw since he was a child with Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. At that time, these were already at the end of their career.

However, James said that at that time he decided to go to Monaco, as he was sure it would be a short stay because the World Cup was close and he trusted his talent to excel there.

« I thought I had to go to a club that wasn’t much bigger and I went to France. My thought was to be able to go to a World Cup, have a good tournament, score goals, have a good level and so go to a big club and Real Madrid was the case. I was 22 years old when I went to France and they had a new project. They had top players like Falcao, Joao, Abidal. As I was young I believed that going there was good for learning and I also had a good contract, « he said.

Finally, what James visualized he did, because after a good presentation at the World Cup, the Colombian managed to move to a club like Real Madrid, where he shone on arrival and became known worldwide for its quality.