James Rodríguez today: rumors about his professionalism, how he cares for himself and his family | Colombia news today | Colombians Abroad | Soccer

The Real Madrid player rejects the rumors of his lack of professionalism and personal care.

James Rodriguez.

Photo:

Taken from Instagram

By:

Futbolred Writing

June 24, 2020, 06:04 a.m.

From Spain, James Rodríguez works silently to have minutes at Real Madrid. His care is extreme, his demand is maximum and his concentration makes him not affected by the outside world, in which many things are rumored about his situation in the merengue club, his alleged relationship with Zinedine Zidane and even in the way in which he prepares to play, talking about his personal life.

But as much as he does not stop to explain each topic, that he does not express his thoughts about each situation, James does not stop hurting everything that is said about him. All the comments reach his ears and on his social networks he finds each message wrong and out of reality, which causes the anger of the Colombian midfielder.

“It is always uncomfortable to hear so many lies being spoken about you, the important thing is the opinion of my family and those who know me. The same is something that does not affect me because I know my truths and I work hard every day to be where I am. Those around me are always happy with what I have to offer, « James told‘ Gol Caracol. «

James is aware that « many things are said about me and almost all lies », but what really bothers him is that his personal care and day-to-day preparation are questioned. « What bothers me most is that my professionalism is doubted, I do not accept that. I am very professional, that’s why I have gotten where I have been. It leaves me alone that the people who are next to me and who have worked with me know what I am talking about. I take care of myself like no one else. I train a lot in my day to day. I always want to improve ”.

