James Rodríguez continues to be the subject of transfer rumors in the world, as he would not stay at Real Madrid, a club that has the last opportunity to take advantage of its sale. Atlético de Madrid, now, is one of those that rang on the radar again.

Recall that at the beginning of the year, the mattress club had everything ready and only the signature was missing to reach the agreement of the transfer of the Colombian to the team led by ‘Cholo ‘Simeone. However, it did not happen. Now, the reason was revealed, which could even curb a possible current interest.

In ‘Marca ‘of Spain they revealed that the friendly game at the beginning of the year between Atlético and Real Madrid left a strong position for Florentino Pérez, who decided to‘ send the negotiations with the mattress makers flying.

The game was 7-3 in favor of Atlético, an issue that did not fit well into the leadership and led to this decision. Days later, the managers of the mattress box confirmed that there were ‘other priorities’ in the case of James, so he would not arrive at the club.

“That 3-7 in New Jersey in which Simeone’s men passed over Zidane’s team caused the Madridista president to undo an agreement that only needed to be signed. The change of team was so close to taking place that Miguel Ángel Gil Marín and Enrique Cerezo traveled to the United States to finish making an acquisition that the defeat left without effect. The top rojiblancos leaders returned to Spain the next day knowing that the arrival of James, with whom Simeone was delighted to be the cherry on top of the new project, had been blown up, “says the Spanish newspaper.

Now, the same sports media mentions that this disagreement is still in force and that there would not be a possible arrival of James to the mattress box, which does not propose his purchase. On the other hand, it could be one of the plays of Jorge Mendes, representative, who would seek to take him to the club for free in 2021, when his contract with the white club ends.

