James Rodríguez raised an ampoule. After a long silence, he decided to speak to the press and did so with « all the toys. » He talked about his situation at Real Madrid, his relationship with Zinedine Zidane and even laughed when he said that, like many fans and media, he does not explain why he does not have more opportunities in his team.

Immediately there was a worldwide echo to the Colombian’s words. They even asked ‘Zizou’ himself for the statements of his manager, but the coach did not want to enter into more controversy and simply decided to repeat what he has said on many occasions: « James is one more and he will have opportunities » .

And far from keeping silent, protecting himself and preventing the controversy from growing, James’s environment was uncovered: Juan Carlos Restrepo, his stepfather, also referred to the issues of Madrid, his coach and his few minutes.

It is not known if it is coincidence or it is systematized, the truth is that in both statements a very important issue was touched on: the possible change of James’s team. The same player accepted offers to leave at the beginning of the season, but it was the Merengue club that rejected the possibilities, especially that of Atlético de Madrid, which was the one that most caught the attention of the Colombian.

Both James and his stepfather opened the door to Real Madrid’s premature departure. Juan Carlos Restrepo went further: He said that although his contract ends in the middle of 2021, things could change in December 2020 to study the change of team.

Would James tire of insisting and insisting without receiving Zidane’s endorsement? Do these statements seek to pressure Florentino Pérez to give him the opportunity to emigrate? Only time will tell.