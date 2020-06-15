James Rodríguez seeks to improve his level and finish off the season with good football, taking into account that in the past months he had significant absences due to injuries and decisions by Zinedine Zidane, who has not taken it into account for Real Madrid matches.

The Colombian continues with his desire to be part of the white club, although he could leave at the end of this season to seek more minutes. Atlético de Madrid and Manchester United are the teams that have been most interested in being able to sign him so far. However, now there are several issues that benefit him and that could help him have minutes this Sunday. Real Madrid returns in the Spanish League and will face Éibar this Sunday at 12:30 p.m., Colombia time; James is part of the summoned.

First, there is the option and the new rule that Fifa confirmed for the return of soccer in the world and in Spain. The teams will be able to make up to 5 changes in the 90 minutes, so there is more option for the Colombian, if he is not a starter, to have playing time in the Zinedine Zidane team.

On the other hand, there are injuries. Without wanting it, James has been benefited in these coming matches, since Luka Modric, Mariano, Nacho and Lucas Vázquez were not called due to injuries, so spaces are opened in the squad for the ’10’ midfielder of the Colombia National Team.

Now, the Real Madrid attacker has also had great presentations in the training sessions prior to this match, since it seems that his level has improved and he has been seen in the practices of the white club. James has scored goals, played with the starting team and this hints that it could be taken into account by Zidane for the game against Éibar.

Finally, there is the rumor in Spain that James might not be sold and stay at the club, since there is talk that Florentino Pérez, the top white manager, told Zidane that he would have to count on him and the players on the roster, because the economic crisis in football could mean that there are no signings for next season.